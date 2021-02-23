Hope Mission conducting clothing giveaway on Sunday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission in Parkersburg wants to help people in need stay warm during the winter.

The Mission, operated by Hope Bible Church on Lynn Street, is having a winter clothing giveaway on Sunday for people who need help staying warm.

People in the area have already donated hats, gloves and scarves to help out.

“There’s a lot of homeless population or there’s a lot of people that just don’t really have a warm place to be during the day if they are at a mission that does have overnight stays. So, they are generally on the outside on the streets. And we’re just trying to provide some warmth, hope and love for the individuals in the streets so they can be able to have some type of warmth during the day,” says Hope Mission community outreach coordinator, Dakota Goldsberry.

There will be curbside assistance at the church, located at 1300 Lynn Street.

There will be food and hot cocoa provided during the event.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.