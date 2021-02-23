Advertisement

Hope Mission conducting clothing giveaway on Sunday

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission in Parkersburg wants to help people in need stay warm during the winter.

The Mission, operated by Hope Bible Church on Lynn Street, is having a winter clothing giveaway on Sunday for people who need help staying warm.

People in the area have already donated hats, gloves and scarves to help out.

“There’s a lot of homeless population or there’s a lot of people that just don’t really have a warm place to be during the day if they are at a mission that does have overnight stays. So, they are generally on the outside on the streets. And we’re just trying to provide some warmth, hope and love for the individuals in the streets so they can be able to have some type of warmth during the day,” says Hope Mission community outreach coordinator, Dakota Goldsberry.

There will be curbside assistance at the church, located at 1300 Lynn Street.

There will be food and hot cocoa provided during the event.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
UPDATE: Ohio man charged after leading police on a chase through Parkersburg
Guns recovered by Athens County authorities.
Three arrested following Coolville search warrant
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
Gov. Justice explains income tax elimination in town hall meeting
Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon
UPDATE: Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner resigns, effective immediately
Wood County man dies after crash caused by medical problem
Wood County man dies after crash caused by medical problem

Latest News

WTAP News @ 5 - WTAP to air Grand Ole Opry special
WTAP News @ 5 - WTAP to air Grand Ole Opry special
WTAP News @ 5 - Hope Mission holding winter clothing giveway this Sunday
WTAP News @ 5 - Hope Mission holding winter clothing giveway this Sunday
WTAP News @ 5 - W.Va. DMV to keep using appointment system
WTAP News @ 5 - W.Va. DMV to keep using appointment system
WTAP News @ 5 - Blennerhassett Hotel approaches loosened restrictions with caution
WTAP News @ 5 - Blennerhassett Hotel approaches loosened restrictions with caution