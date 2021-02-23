IHOP offering free shortstacks in April for those using app

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The International House of Pancakes has cancelled “National Pancake Day.”

But they have found another avenue for people wanting their free pancakes.

Guests can get a free shortstack during the month of April instead.

Individuals who sign-up for the IHOP app “MyHop” will be provided with a single-use “IOU coupon” for that month.

“Guests who sign-up for MyHop by March 31 will receive a free shortstack throughout the month of April. So, you get your coupon and you can use that to go or in dining room,” says IHOP manager, Felicia Bess.

The funds for this fundraiser will be going to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

