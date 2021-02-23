Advertisement

Lane to be closed on North Court Street in Athens

(KKTV)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A lane will be closed on North Court Street on Wednesday, February 24 between West State Street and Carpenter Street, to allow City crews to complete a street repair. The work is scheduled to occur between 8 A.M. and 3:30 PM.

Those with additional questions are asked to contact the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
UPDATE: Ohio man charged after leading police on a chase through Parkersburg
Guns recovered by Athens County authorities.
Three arrested following Coolville search warrant
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
Gov. Justice explains income tax elimination in town hall meeting
Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon
UPDATE: Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner resigns, effective immediately
Jason Harper
Obituary: Jason Brooks Harper

Latest News

Governor Mike Dewine
Wake Up MOV, DeWine reminds Ohioans of compassionate care visits, 2/23/21
Forecast for February 23rd
Forecast for February 23rd
Miriam Walter Barrens
Land donation creates first state nature preserve in Meigs County
WTAP News @ Noon - Wood County man dies after crash
WTAP News @ Noon - Wood County man dies after crash
Road closure planned in Wood County