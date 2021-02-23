Lane to be closed on North Court Street in Athens
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A lane will be closed on North Court Street on Wednesday, February 24 between West State Street and Carpenter Street, to allow City crews to complete a street repair. The work is scheduled to occur between 8 A.M. and 3:30 PM.
Those with additional questions are asked to contact the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
