Marietta schools holding talks with teachers this afternoon

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Talks between negotiators for Marietta City School teachers and the city board of education are being held for the first time this year.

The talks were scheduled to begin late Tuesday afternoon, after the end of classes for the day.

According to a spokeswoman for the Marietta Education Association, it’s the first time the two sides have gotten together since mid-December.

Teachers in the school system have been working without a contract since the beginning of the school year late last summer.

Among the items at issue, according to the teachers association, the number of hours teachers work during the day that they get paid for.

The previous contract between the school system and the teachers ended last June 30th.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.