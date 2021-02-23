Miller qualifies for national women’s wrestling championshp tournament

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Parkersburg South wrestler Samantha Miller has qualified for the women’s National Collegiate Wrestling Championship.

The Presbyterian College freshman qualified for the national tournament Sunday at the Southeast Regional in Franklin Springs Georgia.

Miller was knocked out in the semifinals in the 101 lb, weight class with a 9-6 decision.

But she was able to place third in her class in the regional and that qualifies her for the championshp tournament.

The Women’s National Collegiate Wrestling ChampionshIp is set for March 6th in Tiffin Ohio.

