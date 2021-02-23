Obituary: Betty Jean Minney Starcher

Betty Jean Minney Starcher of Normantown WV went home to be with the Lord and reunited with her husband of 58 years on February 21, 2021.

She was born on October 7, 1939, in Calhoun County WV, the daughter of the late Ervin and step-mother Evelyn Minney of Weston WV and Beulah Hayes of Phoenix Arizona. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Harlan Junior Starcher and grandson Jeremy Victor Starcher.

She is survived by her children Calvin Lee (Leah) Starcher of St. Albans WV and Mark Blaine (Amy) Starcher of Charleston, WV. She has 1 grandson Timothy (Ashleigh) Starcher of LeRoy and great-granddaughters Alexandria Nicole of Spencer, WV, and Elyssa Martin, and Samara Faith Martin-Starcher of LeRoy, WV, and special grandchildren Dewayne and Connie Turley of Handley, WV.

She was a wife, mother, and housewife. She was the happiest when she was with her family and friends.

Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Rev. John Vannoy officiating. Burial will be at the Gibson Cemetery.

The family would like to express their thankfulness to all the staff of Eastbrook who showed her

love and compassion and were like her second family. We appreciate all you did for our

mother/grandmother and you will always have a special place in our hearts.

