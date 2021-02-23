Advertisement

Obituary: Betty Lee Cunningham

Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Betty Lee Cunningham, 85, of Creston, WV passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at the Elizabeth Center, Elizabeth, WV.

She was born in Ritchie County, WV, on April 4, 1935, a daughter of the late Columbus Thorton and Jessie Modesitt Reed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister Elma Edgell, brothers Ray Reed and June Reed, infant twin daughters.

She is survived by her son David (Angela) Cunningham of Creston, WV, daughter Sandra Cunningham of Creston, WV, sister Fonda Holstine of Akron, Ohio, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Delmas Stutler officiating.  Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m.  Interment will be in Wright Cemetery.  Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing are required.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

