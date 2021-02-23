Obituary: Billy Ray Elmore

Billy Ray Elmore, 82, of Washington, WV passed away February 21, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on September 4, 1938 and was the son of the late Donald Albert and Beulah Frances Ellis Elmore.

Billy graduated from Spencer High School Class of 1956 and then he married the love of his life, Dixie Lee Elmore, on October 10, 1957. Billy proudly served our country in the US Air Force. He went on to work at Marbon, Borg Warner and retired from GE.

Surviving Billy is his wife of 63 years, Dixie Lee Elmore, three children, Valerie Lee Laughlin of Grove City, Ohio, Anthony J. Elmore (Ann) US Air Force of Washington WV, and SFC Kelly J. Elmore (Erica)

US Army Retired, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, of Washington, WV, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one sister, Joyce J. Bailey (Randall).

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.