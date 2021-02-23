Obituary: Bryan Keith Wilson

Bryan Keith Wilson, 50, of Pine Creek Rd., Grantsville, West Virginia departed this earthly world on February 17, 2021, at his home after a long battle with cancer, with his wife and mother by his side.

He was born August 28, 1970, in Parkersburg West Virginia, a son of Homer R. and Barbara A. Wilson of Big Springs, WV.

Bryan graduated from Calhoun County High School class of 1988. He attended Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church for many years where he was saved and baptized.

Through the years Bryan spent countless hours hunting, fishing, and trapping and enjoying the outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bryan is survived by his wife of 12 years Teresa L. Wilson, daughter Mikayla (Gilford) Vanhoose, grandson Carter Vanhoose, brothers Lyle (Becky) Wilson and Homer II (April) Wilson, brother-in-law Chad Lancaster, nieces and nephews Kayla (Ashli Cottrell) Wilson, Lucas (Hannah) Wilson, Soney Wilson, Kelcie Wilson, Haley Wilson, Brylie Wilson, and Colbie Wilson, uncle Michael, and very many friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his sister Rayanna Lancaster and one nephew Kyle R. Wilson.

A memorial service will be held at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church at a later date. Final arrangements are in the care of Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

