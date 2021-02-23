Obituary: Marilyn “Lynn” A. Sellers

Marilyn “Lynn” A. Sellers, 77, of Roanoke, VA passed away peacefully on February 22, 2021 after a battle with cancer. She was born January 27, 1944 in Globe, AZ a daughter of the late Lloyd Tyndall and Shirley (Crippen) Tyndall. She was the preceded in death by her husband, Larry Sellers, whom she was married to for 55 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished friend to many.

Lynn is survived by her son, Richard Bradley (Angela Kae) Sellers of Roanoke, VA; two grandchildren, Brittany Lynnette (Alex) Kase of Ft. Benning, GA and Kendra Leanne (Brandon) Noonkester of Roanoke, VA; and two great grandchildren, Jacquelyn and Joliene Kase.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, David Tyndall.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Medi Hospice and Runk & Pratt (Smith Mountain Lake) Senior Living Community for the care and support shown to Lynn and her family. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family would request making a memorial donation to Medi Home Health & Hospice at 4419 Pheasant Ridge Rd #201, Roanoke, VA 24014 and/or St Jude’s Children Research at stjude.org or 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

There will be a small grave side burial service for Lynn on Thursday, February 25th at Wadesville Cemetery for family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.kimesfuneralhome.com

Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory, 521 Fifth St., Parkersburg, WV is honored to serve the Sellers family.

