Obituary: Michael Eugene Packard

Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Michael Eugene Packard, 53 of Belpre, Ohio died on February 22, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born in Parkersburg, WV on April 9, 1967 and was the son of James Richards and Beverly Rice Packard of Coolville, Ohio.  Michael had been an Iron Worker and a member of the Iron Worker local #787.

Survivors include his parents, his daughter, Branna Runyon of Parkersburg, WV, his brothers, David (Dani) Packard of Little Hocking, Ohio, Matthew (Tracy) Packard of Coolville, Ohio, 6 nieces and nephews, his aunt and uncle Linda & Randy Randolph of Little Hocking, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, his grandparents, Channing & Lucille Rice and Eleanor Packard.

There will be no visitation or service at this time due to Covid.  A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Humane Society of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

