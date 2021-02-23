Obituary: Philip G. Covey

Philip G. Covey, 43, of Marietta passed away at 9:08 pm, Monday, February 22, 2021, at his home.

He was born on November 1, 1977, in Marietta a son of Clarence and Marta Norman Covey. Philip was employed as a laborer. He enjoyed fishing, music and his family.

On January 13, 1998, he married Michelle Thomas who survives with 3 daughters, Alixandrea Thomas, Mahala (Coty) Hanes and Jozi Covey all of Marietta; 2 grandsons, Myles and Kingston Thomas; 3 sisters: Darci McIntyre, Stacy (Billy) Thomas and Stephanie Thomas; 2 brothers, Ronald (Nancy) West and Donald Covey and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jeremy Thomas.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Feb. 26) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor Samuel Edgell officiating. Burial will follow in Newport Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.