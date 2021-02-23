Advertisement

Road closure planned in Wood County

(WSAZ)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closure of Wood CR 14/5, Grassy Run Road, on Wednesday, February 24, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing a pipe replacement on Wood CR 14/5, Grassy Run Road, beginning at milepost 0.55. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

