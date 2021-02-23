Advertisement

Tiger Woods suffers multiple leg injuries in crash, undergoing surgery

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods’ manager said the golf star suffered multiple leg injuries in a car crash and is undergoing surgery.

He was injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said.

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

A sheriff’s department spokeswoman said Woods’ representatives would address his injuries.

A call to Woods’ agent went to voice mail.

