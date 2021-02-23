Advertisement

Wood County man dies after crash caused by medical problem

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man whose van crashed on Dupont Road last week has died.

The Wood County Sheriff’s office says 69-year-old Richard Sullivan of Washington suffered a medical problem that caused his van to crash near the Messer Plant on Dupont Road.

He was taken to WVU Medicine at Camden Clark after the crash Wednesday morning.

He was later transferred to Ruby Memorial in Morgantown, where the Sheriff’s office says he died Monday night.

The Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department, Camden Clark ambulance service and sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash.

