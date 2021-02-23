Wood County man dies after crash caused by medical problem

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man whose van crashed on Dupont Road last week has died.

The Wood County Sheriff’s office says 69-year-old Richard Sullivan of Washington suffered a medical problem that caused his van to crash near the Messer Plant on Dupont Road.

He was taken to WVU Medicine at Camden Clark after the crash Wednesday morning.

He was later transferred to Ruby Memorial in Morgantown, where the Sheriff’s office says he died Monday night.

The Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department, Camden Clark ambulance service and sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash.

