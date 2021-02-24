10 Mountaineers top TCU

(AP) - Taz Sherman scored 23 points, Derek Culver had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 10 West Virginia continued its solid play on the road with a 74-66 victory over TCU on Tuesday night.

Miles McBride added 11 points for the Mountaineers, who have won six straight away from home.

RJ Nembhard led TCU with 17 points. The Horned Frogs have lost three straight.

West Virginia’s three-game Texas road trip this week was cut short when the Big 12 announced that Thursday’s game between the Mountaineers and No. 2 Baylor was canceled.

West Virginia now will return home to finish the regular season with four games over eight days.

