Academic Achiever of the Week: Gabby Bradley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Our Academic Achiever of the Week has a lot on her plate and she balances it all on point.

Ballet shoes and leotards are nothing new to Gabby Bradley. She fell in love with dance the minute she first stepped on stage.

“I think it was my first recital. I was three and I did a dance to New York New York and I was an apple,” she remembered,

Gabby dances ballet, jazz, contemporary, and tap. Her favorite is contemporary.

Still, she isn’t just well-versed in dance. Gabby’s also a member of the rotary club, student council, cheer, prom committee and more, all while maintaining a high GPA.

While she’s reached new heights in the competitive dance world, recently competing in her first solo, that’s not all she’s gotten out of dance.

“...if a curve ball’s thrown at me, I’ve learned how to take it, I’ve learned how to pick up on things quickly with choreography, and I’ve just learned to become more confident...,” she said.

Still, what Gabby is most proud of in high school has nothing to do with the dance world.

She explained, “I’m a perfectionist so the grades I achieve. I do not like to get anything below a B. I like to get A’s. I work really hard to get the grades that I do.”

After high school, Gabby plans on spinning towards marketing. Her top college picks are Ohio University and Ohio State.

While Gabby may not want to pursue professional dancing, she’ll never forget her roots.

“I would not be who I am today without dance,” she said.

