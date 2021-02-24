Advertisement

Duplex damaged by Tuesday night fire

Two people were able to escape without injury
By Jesse Wharff and Jack Selby
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) - A duplex caught fire and suffered damage in Marietta late Tuesday night.

According to fire chief C.W. Durham, both ends of the duplex on the 600 block of Seventh Street were damaged by flames, which began shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Durham added that someone was on each side of the duplex when the fire began, but each were able to get out safely.

He also said that the fire was contained to one side, and it was under control within 20 minutes.

Wood County man dies after crash caused by medical problem
