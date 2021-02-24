Duplex damaged by Tuesday night fire

Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) - A duplex caught fire and suffered damage in Marietta late Tuesday night.

According to fire chief C.W. Durham, both ends of the duplex on the 600 block of Seventh Street were damaged by flames, which began shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Durham added that someone was on each side of the duplex when the fire began, but each were able to get out safely.

He also said that the fire was contained to one side, and it was under control within 20 minutes.

