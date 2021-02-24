Advertisement

Final hearing set for bill to limit Ohio governor’s health orders

Ohio Statehouse (AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ The ability of the Ohio governor to issue public health orders during a pandemic would be restricted under a bill in the Ohio House that is the GOP’s latest effort to reign in the state’s authority.

A House committee is scheduled to give the last review to a GOP-backed bill that looks to create legislative oversight of emergency orders made by fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.

The effort is similar to a bill that passed in the Senate last week that would limit public health emergency orders to 90 days, and also give the General Assembly the power to rescind those orders by resolution after 30 days.

