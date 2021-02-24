Advertisement

Gov. Justice to hold second town hall meeting Wednesday

Gov. Jim Justice takes questions from West Virginians Monday during a town hall regarding the elimination of the state personal income tax.
Gov. Jim Justice takes questions from West Virginians Monday during a town hall regarding the elimination of the state personal income tax.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The next virtual town hall where West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will answer question from the public regarding his plan to eliminate the state’s personal income tax will be held Wednesday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m.

You can pre-submit a question by calling the Governor’s Office at 304.558.2000 and a receptionist will take down your question. You can also submit a question by clicking here.

On Monday, Gov. Justice hosted his first town hall on his proposal which does include an increase in sales tax and an increase to what he calls the luxury tax.

Justice said Monday the increase to the sales tax would focuses on ‘things that hurt us.’ The two items the governor mention were tobacco and soft drinks.

