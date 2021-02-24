Advertisement

Investigators searching for missing 1-year-old boy

Amber Alert issued
Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 1-year-old boy who investigators say has been abducted. An Amber Alert has been issued in response.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s department, Soul Minnehan was taken from a home in Madison Township.

Investigators believe the suspect is armed.

The suspect is driving a 2003 black GMC Yukon Denali with Ohio tags JGP2058.

According to the Amber Alert, Soul was wearing blue pajamas when he was taken.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
UPDATE: Ohio man charged after leading police on a chase through Parkersburg
Guns recovered by Athens County authorities.
Three arrested following Coolville search warrant
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
Gov. Justice explains income tax elimination in town hall meeting
Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon
UPDATE: Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner resigns, effective immediately
Wood County man dies after crash caused by medical problem
Wood County man dies after crash caused by medical problem

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Seth Dennis
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Seth Dennis
WTAP News @ 6 - IHOP offering free shortstacks in April for those using app
WTAP News @ 6 - IHOP offering free shortstacks in April for those using app
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Hannah Vanlue
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Hannah Vanlue
WTAP News @ 6 - Wood County provides alternative virtual learning
WTAP News @ 6 - Wood County provides alternative virtual learning