Investigators searching for missing 1-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 1-year-old boy who investigators say has been abducted. An Amber Alert has been issued in response.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s department, Soul Minnehan was taken from a home in Madison Township.

Investigators believe the suspect is armed.

The suspect is driving a 2003 black GMC Yukon Denali with Ohio tags JGP2058.

According to the Amber Alert, Soul was wearing blue pajamas when he was taken.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.