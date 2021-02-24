Minor injuries reported in head-on collision on Route 68

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two SUV’S hit head-on West Virginia route 68 south of Lubeck.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens says it happened just after 9:30 Wednesday morning.

A southbound Ford Explorer went left of center, striking a northbound Chevy Equinox head-on.

The driver of the Explorer walked away without injury.

Sheriff Stephens says the driver of the Chevy complained of leg pain, and went to the hospital to be examined.

Traffic on both lanes of 68 was held up for a time while both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.