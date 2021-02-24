Obituary: Barry Bradley Nichol

Barry Bradley Nichols, 66, of Beaver, Ohio, passed away at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was born August 9, 1954, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Elmer Guy Nichols and Marnella Lenore Cronin Nichols.

Barry was a 1972 graduate of St. Marys High School and had an Associates Degree in Applied Science and Logistics Management. He entered the U.S. Air Force on 27 July 1972 and served at various Air Force Bases in the United State and Korea in the Inventory Management field. While serving at Mrytle Beach Air Force Base, he received the Presidential Unit Citation Metal. He was discharged 15 May 1991. He was a member of the Nine Mile United Methodist Church.

Barry is survived by his son, Daniel Alan (Michelle) Nichols of Austin, TX, daughter Lisa Joy (Jason) McDonald of Columbus, Ohio; grandson Brooks and step-grandson Cason McDonald; 2 sisters, Marilyn Ann Linn and Ginger N. Postelwait.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 daughters, Kimberly Ann and Melinda Lenore Nichols.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Evergreen Bible Church in Williamstown with Pastor Steve Thibault officiating. Burial will follow in Putnam Cemetery with military rites. Family will greet friends at the church on Saturday one hour before the service. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

