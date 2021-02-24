Advertisement

Obituary: Carol Ann Volz Kesterson

Carol Kesterson
Carol Kesterson(WTAP)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carol Ann Volz Kesterson, 75, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away February 20th, 2021, at Advent Memorial Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL, due to complications with COVID 19. She was born August 19th, 1945, a daughter to the late John William and Ruby Mae Scott Volz.

Carol was a member of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church. She served as the Chief of Records in the Office of the Solicitor for the Department of Interior. In her free time, she loved bowling, both in WV and FL, quilting and golfing.

Carol is survived by her husband Mike Kesterson,  three nieces, and extended family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Scotty Volz.

Carol’s remains will be cremated, as per her wishes. Due to the current COVID climate, a memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date to honor Carol’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Carol’s memory to a donation of your choosing.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

