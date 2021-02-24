Obituary: Dorris Ellen Gault

Dorris Ellen Gault, 96, of Parkersburg died Tuesday February 23, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Earl and Sarah (Andrews) Anderson.

She was employed as a bank teller at Parkersburg National Bank, then at Howell’s Realty, before opening Parkwood Realtors. She was President of Board of Realtors from 1985 to 1986. She enjoyed playing dominoes and cards with her caregivers who became extended family. She was always a dog lover and especially adored her beagle, April.

She is survived by her son Ronald W. Gault (Donna) of Parkersburg; two grandchildren Brian Gault of Columbus, OH and Lois Adkins (Jason) of Barboursville, WV; great granddaughter Ava Ellen Adkins; and a sister Josephine Wherry of Vienna, WV.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lyle R. Gault, and two brothers Eugene and Harold Rex Anderson.

Services will be Friday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donation may be made in her memory to Parkersburg Humane Society, PO Box 392, Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

