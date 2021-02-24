Advertisement

Obituary: Gerald E. Smith

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Gerald E. Smith, 95 of Ellenboro, WV, passed away February 22, 2021 at his residence.

He was born September 24, 1925, a son of the late Raymond Earl Smith and Cora May Goff.

Gerald was a WWII veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post 68.

He is survived by several nieces or nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruie Perry, Ann McCulty; six brothers, Raymond, Alfred, Alvie, Don, Bill, and Chuck Smith.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Sunset Memory Gardens and Mausoleums.

