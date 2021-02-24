Advertisement

Obituary: Helena Hardman

Feb. 24, 2021
Helena Hardman, 50, of Ashland, KY passed away at her on January 16, 2021.  She was born January 9, 1971 in California to Bernard Hardman and Marcella Rosa McClure Reynolds.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 on Thursday February 25, 2021 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with a graveside to follow in Burnt Hill Cemetery at 11 am.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

