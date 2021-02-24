Obituary: John Howard Holstine

John Howard Holstine, 85, of Smithville, WV, departed this life Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at The Willows Center, in Parkersburg, WV.

John was born May 23, 1935 in Smithville, WV, a son of the late Elmer and Susie (Barker) Holstine. John retired from the Oil and Gas Industry after working for both Hardman’s and Haught’s Oil Gas Companies. He was a member of Hardman Chapel Church in Smithville. John enjoyed mowing and farming.

John is survived by his brothers, Leonard Holstine of Smithville, WV and Paul Holstine of Vienna, WV; nephews, Duane West (Angela) of Vienna, WV and David West (Tammy) of Davisville, WV; and several other loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his sisters, Lillian Poole, Bessie Garrison, Evelyn Farmer, and Pearl Barr; brothers Edward Holstine and Elmer Holstine Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Ayers Cemetery in Smithville, WV. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

