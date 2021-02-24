Obituary: Kerry Jarad Fury

Kerry Jarad Fury, 67 of Davisville, passed away February 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 13, 1953 in San Diego, CA a son of the late Kenneth O. and Mary E. Hiehle Fury.

Kerry was a custodian at the Grand Central Mall and earlier worked in the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico. He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School.

Surviving are his children: Charity Wilcoxen of Mineral Wells, Justin Fury (Lea) of Davisville, Hunter Fury (Vivian) of Mineral Wells, now serving in Iraq and Ryan Cozart of Parkersburg, six siblings: Clint, Keith, Mark and Kenneth Fury, Jewell Knight and Karman Fury.

He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Shyanne Fury, Peyton Smith, Cody Smarr, Cali and Cloe Wilcoxen, Khaleb Baker and Riley Fury along with great grandchildren Maxwell and Jesse Smarr and his best friend Chewy.

There will be no funeral service. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday 5-8PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

