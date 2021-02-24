Advertisement

Obituary: Mary Marie Jones

Published: Feb. 24, 2021
Mary Marie Jones, 77, of Cutler, passed away February 24, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on September 30, 1943 in Grand Canyon, AZ one of eleven children of the late Daniel M. and Lula Janey Willis.

Mary enjoyed decorating, making dolls and gardening.  She enjoyed making those around her smile, especially her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her three children William Kemp, Tammy Dailey, Barbara Lanier (Larry), eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, eight brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Michael Kemp, one granddaughter, one sister and one brother.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Monday at the Harper Hill Cemetery on Ashby Ridge.

Visitation will be from 2 - 5 on Sunday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

