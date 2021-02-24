Obituary: Norman Curtis Testerman Sr.

Norman Curtis Testerman Sr., 75, of Sistersville, WV, departed this life Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, in Marietta, OH.

Norman was born December 26, 1945 in Logan, WV, a son of the late Jesse and Bradie (Bailey) Testerman. Norman was a United States Army Veteran. He was known for telling jokes and playing music with friends on his guitar. He also greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his Momma very much.

Norman is survived by his children, Norman C. Testerman Jr. (Sue) of Cairo, WV, Janet E. Wild of Brooklyn, OH, Tony Testerman of Florida, Norma Jean Lowther of Auburn, WV, and Shane C. Testerman of Ohio; brothers, Hubert Lusk Jr., Elbert Testerman; sisters, Flora Gay Pridemore, Jean King, and Lena Mae Boswell; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Norman is preceded in death by his son, Anthony W. Testerman; and brother, James Testerman.

Visitation will be held 4-6pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. In accordance with the CDC, masks/face coverings must be worn inside the funeral home.

Raiguel Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the cremation arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

