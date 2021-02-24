Obituary: Sandra Kay Blosser

Sandra Kay Blosser, 61, of Parkersburg passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at her residence.

She was born February 17, 1960 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Harold and Helen Vaughn Blosser.

Sandra was a 1978 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She formerly worked as a cashier at Hills Dept. Store. She enjoyed going to auctions, bingo, and keno.

She is survived by 3 sisters, Diana Wright (Robert), Loretta Enoch (Bob) of Belleville, WV, and Carolyn Allen (Sonny) of Arizona. One brother, Patrick Blosser (Sherry) of Parkersburg, and a brother-in-law Raymond Barker of Parkersburg and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Cynthia Barker and a niece Angela Barker Allagas.

A celebration of Sandra’s life will be held at the New Life Baptist Church in Belleville WV with Pastor Scott Stewart officiating on Friday, February 26, 2021. Family and friends will gather from noon to two.

Lambert-Tatman South is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

