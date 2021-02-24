Parkersburg restaurant says they do not need vaccine earlier than others

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After Governor Justice ordered that restaurants can now operate at 75 percent capacity, the question arose if restaurant staff, due to increased exposure, would want to be higher on the list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Parkersburg Brewing Company, who have been operating at the higher capacity since the Governor’s order, says that their staff do not necessarily need to jump others to receive a vaccine.

Owner Dan Curtis does say that if his workers want to receive the vaccine, they are more than welcome to register for one.

“We have strongly encouraged all our employees to pre-register,” Curtis said. “But it’s not something that we’re going to make mandatory for employment.”

Staff at the restaurant are also not overly concerned about the potential for increased exposure or spread. Curtis says they are continuing to use necessary precautions, and that if an employee does not feel well, they will not come in to work.

“We do daily health checks, they take their temperatures,” said Curtis. “They fill out questionnaires everyday, when they come into work. And if there is a red flag, we send them home. Just to make sure that we keep our staff and our clientele safe.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.