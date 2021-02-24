Advertisement

Parkersburg South wrestling preview

The Parkersburg South Patriots wrestling team prepares for a run at a seventh consecutive state championship
Patriots wrestling dynasty powers up for new season
By Jim Wharton
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are a week away from the start of the West Virginia high school winter sports sports season.

For Parkersburg South wrestling team will begin a quest for a seventh straight Class AAA wrestling championship.

When we last saw the Patriots on the mat in February of 2020, they were celebrating winning their latest state championship.

It would be the last of the 2020 champions decided in West Virginia before the pandemic shut all sports down for the rest of the school year.

Now the Patriots are gearing up to start their title defense as the COVID-19 delayed winter sports season gets pushed back to the verge of Spring.

Coach Shaun Smith has some 25 wrestlers out, including 8 returning starters, and 3 individual state champions: Brayden Roberts, Brayden Johnson, and Gavin Quichco.

The Patriots open up their season at home on March 3rd against arch rival Parkersburg.

