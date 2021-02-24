Advertisement

Scoreboard- Feb. 23

College and high school scores from Tuesday
By Jim Wharton
Published: Feb. 23, 2021
NCAA Basketball

West Virginia 74

Texas Christian 66

Ohio Valley 65

Lake Erie 101

Akron 73

Ohio 90

NCAA women’s basketball

Hillsdale 109

Ohio Valley 62

Boys high school basketball

Barnesville 36

Fort Frye 47

Belpre 54

Trimble 78

Frontier 43

Franklin 71

West Muskingum 61

Morgan 88

Steubenville Catholic 36

Caldwell 35

Girls high school basketball

Fairfield Union 23

Warren 59

Student Athlete of the Week: Seth Dennis