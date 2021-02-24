Advertisement

The Blennerhassett Hotel approaches loosened restrictions with caution

By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With recently loosened Covid guidelines for bars, restaurants, and social gatherings, The Blennerhassett Hotel is excited but cautious.

Not only did Governor Jim Justice loosen social gathering limits from 25 to 75 people, he increased bars’ and restaurants’ allowed seating capacity from 50% to 75% (if social-distancing is possible), and doubled small businesses’ and grocery stores’ allowed capacity.

The news came as a surprise. While it was a pleasant surprise, there is plenty of room for confusion for a business that covers a broad range of services. The Blennerhassett Hotel is not only a hotel. It holds events and has a bar. Event Sales and Marketing Supervisor James Liebau said The Blennerhassett has to triple check what actually applies to them when guidelines come out. Still, The Blennerhassett is already seeing benefits coming from loosened restrictions.

Liebau said, “We’re seeing the mindsets of the public just become more positive with the news so we’re seeing more in-house guests with our overnight rooms, we’re seeing more local guests come in for the restaurant, and they feel a little more at ease with the recent news.”

Liebau expects the biggest benefit, however, will be the increased capacity for events.

During the past eight months, wedding capacity has been slashed by 100.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

