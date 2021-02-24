Vienna receives funding for kayak launch, construction expected this summer

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna is continuing to add new attractions and activities to Spencer’s Landing with additional funding coming in.

The city is receiving three hundred 50 thousand dollars in funding for the development of a kayak launch.

City officials estimate that the project will begin construction some time this summer.

Mayor Randy Rapp says that this is a great way for those in the community to get exercise and enjoy the Ohio River.

“Obviously, kayaking is becoming a very popular activity. And so, depending on how hard you want to do it it’s fairly low impact, you’ve got an opportunity here now to enjoy the Ohio River and go to the islands that are around us. And it should be a great activity,” says Mayor Rapp.

City officials say that this launch will be handicap accessible and will be beneficial in getting new people into the city.

