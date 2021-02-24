Advertisement

Vienna receives funding for kayak launch, construction expected this summer

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna is continuing to add new attractions and activities to Spencer’s Landing with additional funding coming in.

The city is receiving three hundred 50 thousand dollars in funding for the development of a kayak launch.

City officials estimate that the project will begin construction some time this summer.

Mayor Randy Rapp says that this is a great way for those in the community to get exercise and enjoy the Ohio River.

“Obviously, kayaking is becoming a very popular activity. And so, depending on how hard you want to do it it’s fairly low impact, you’ve got an opportunity here now to enjoy the Ohio River and go to the islands that are around us. And it should be a great activity,” says Mayor Rapp.

City officials say that this launch will be handicap accessible and will be beneficial in getting new people into the city.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County man dies after crash caused by medical problem
Wood County man dies after crash caused by medical problem
Scott Bush (left), Brian Sidwell (center), and Christopher Allman (right)
Several arrests made in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect arrested
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Damage to the duplex on Seventh Street in Marietta.
Duplex damaged by Tuesday night fire

Latest News

WVU-Parkersburg invites alumni, staff to participate in Memory Garden
WVU-Parkersburg invites alumni, staff to participate in Memory Garden
WTAP News @ 5 - Vienna receives funding for kayak launch, construction in summer
WTAP News @ 5 - Vienna receives funding for kayak launch, construction in summer
WTAP News @ 5 - WSC encouraging enrollment for pre-K and kindergarten
WTAP News @ 5 - WSC encouraging enrollment for pre-K and kindergarten
WTAP News @ 5 - WVUP invites alumni, staff to participate in memory garden
WTAP News @ 5 - WVUP invites alumni, staff to participate in memory garden