Wood County alternative to virtual learning eases burden

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Virtual learning has proved to be a challenge for students across the US.

The Wood County school system has since provided a second virtual learning option to ease the process.

It’s called Wood County Distance Learning Academy. It came about in the second semester. The big difference between this learning platform versus the state-run West Virginia Learns platform is live instruction. While Wood County teachers were able to provide after-hour assistance for students West Virginia Learns, live teachers don’t teach the classes. Curriculum Coordinator Ashlee Beatty added that the distance learning academy pacing is based on student needs while the state-run program pacing is purely based on curriculum. Despite Wood County’s after-hour instruction on top of the state system, it isn’t enough for everyone.

Beatty explained, “From West Virginia Learns, we found that families were being challenged by the pace, the amount of work, and then, while we as a county were able to provide additional teachers in the after hours to provide assistance, of course it wasn’t live instruction on a daily basis.”

Beatty said there are not yet statistics to compare Wood County students’ distance learning academy grades to their previous virtual learning grades.

There are currently 252 elementary-schoolers involved with the Wood County distance learning program, according to Beatty. Middle-schoolers and high-schoolers are also involved.

