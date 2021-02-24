Wood County Schools pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration is open

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration is open for Wood County Schools.

While the school district does do enrollment for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten throughout the spring and into the summer, officials are encouraging parents to go ahead and enroll their child.

“I just want to encourage people, if you have not enrolled your child yet for pre-k or for kindergarten, we strongly encourage you to do that,” says Melanie Cutright, Coordinator of Early Learning- Wood County Schools. “Pre-k really helps a lot with social skills and preparing them for the academic work of kindergarten. Kindergarten is a very important year.”

For pre-kindergarten, children will need to be 4 years old before July 1st of this year. To register parents will need to bring a state certified birth certificate, a copy of current immunizations, proof of a Well-Child exam, proof of a dental exam and a social security card.

For kindergarten, children should be 5 years old before July 1st. For kindergarten enrollment, parents will need to bring a state certified birth certificate, a copy of current immunizations, proof of a Well-Child exam, proof of a dental exam, a social security card, and 3 forms showing proof of residency.

Those interested in enrolling their children can call Melanie Cutright with Wood County Schools at 304-420-9663.

