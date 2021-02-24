Advertisement

Wood County Schools pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration is open

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration is open for Wood County Schools.

While the school district does do enrollment for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten throughout the spring and into the summer, officials are encouraging parents to go ahead and enroll their child.

“I just want to encourage people, if you have not enrolled your child yet for pre-k or for kindergarten, we strongly encourage you to do that,” says Melanie Cutright, Coordinator of Early Learning- Wood County Schools. “Pre-k really helps a lot with social skills and preparing them for the academic work of kindergarten. Kindergarten is a very important year.”

For pre-kindergarten, children will need to be 4 years old before July 1st of this year. To register parents will need to bring a state certified birth certificate, a copy of current immunizations, proof of a Well-Child exam, proof of a dental exam and a social security card.

For kindergarten, children should be 5 years old before July 1st. For kindergarten enrollment, parents will need to bring a state certified birth certificate, a copy of current immunizations, proof of a Well-Child exam, proof of a dental exam, a social security card, and 3 forms showing proof of residency.

Those interested in enrolling their children can call Melanie Cutright with Wood County Schools at 304-420-9663.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County man dies after crash caused by medical problem
Wood County man dies after crash caused by medical problem
Scott Bush (left), Brian Sidwell (center), and Christopher Allman (right)
Several arrests made in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect arrested
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Damage to the duplex on Seventh Street in Marietta.
Duplex damaged by Tuesday night fire

Latest News

Vienna receives funding for kayak launch, construction expected this summer
Vienna receives funding for kayak launch, construction expected this summer
WVU-Parkersburg invites alumni, staff to participate in Memory Garden
WVU-Parkersburg invites alumni, staff to participate in Memory Garden
WTAP News @ 5 - Vienna receives funding for kayak launch, construction in summer
WTAP News @ 5 - Vienna receives funding for kayak launch, construction in summer
WTAP News @ 5 - WSC encouraging enrollment for pre-K and kindergarten
WTAP News @ 5 - WSC encouraging enrollment for pre-K and kindergarten
WTAP News @ 5 - WVUP invites alumni, staff to participate in memory garden
WTAP News @ 5 - WVUP invites alumni, staff to participate in memory garden