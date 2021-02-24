W.Va. leaders eagerly anticipating Johnson & Johnson vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the U.S. FDA released an analysis of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine this morning that supports its authorization for emergency use, and with a panel set to meet Friday to evaluate the vaccine and make a recommendation about whether it should be given authorization, Gov. Justice today announced that West Virginia is ready for this vaccine when it becomes available.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot, unlike the two-shot dosing for the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and it does not require special refrigeration for shipment and storage.

State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh also provided his insight on the potential authorization of this new vaccine.

”This vaccine looks like it is very safe, and it looks like it’s very, very effective – particularly at reducing severe complications, which include people being hospitalized, people going to the ICU, people going on a ventilator, and also deaths,” Dr. Marsh said. “There have been no severe complications after the 28-day window and beyond, or any deaths, in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine groups, which span people of many ages and also cover people from many countries. So that’s good news.”

State health officials continued to emphasize existing measures to contain the virus must continue-including hand washing, wearing face coverings, social distancing and-in response to a reporter’s question, deep cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and household articles.

Governor Justice said active COVID-19 cases have now declined for 39 straight days. Vaccinations are at a pace to rival percentages of those given shots in some foreign countries.

More than 287,000 residents have signed up for vaccinations through the state’s online system and by phone. Justice noted, however, Jackson and Mason Counties need to pick up the registration pace.

