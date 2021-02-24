WVU-Parkersburg invites alumni, staff to participate in Memory Garden

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With West Virginia University at Parkersburg continuing to celebrate their 60th birthday, they are asking many individuals to get involved in adding to the spirit of the college.

The commuter school is inviting students from the past and present as well as staff and faculty to be involved in commemorating the college’s legacy.

People can add to this by placing their name to the memory garden located at the front of the college’s building in Parkersburg.

Officials say it’s a great way of remembering those that have impacted their lives as a member of the school, and to look back on those times.

“It just brings back a lot of memories and I’m sure it does that for anybody who walks these bricks and just has an opportunity to reflect on not only what they learned while they were here, but all of the times that they had while they were here,” says alumni and WVU-Parkersburg institutional advancement vice president, Torie Jackson.

If you are an alumni or part of the commuter college then you can contact the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation at foundation@wvup.edu or 304-424-8247 to learn more to be added to the Memory Garden.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.