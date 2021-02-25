Advertisement

A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral

FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file photo from July 24, 2006.(AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister.

Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender-neutral new name: Potato Head.

The change will appear on boxes this year.

Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today.

Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.

Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Bush (left), Brian Sidwell (center), and Christopher Allman (right)
Several arrests made in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Crash
Minor injuries reported in head-on collision on Route 68
Damage to the duplex on Seventh Street in Marietta.
Duplex damaged by Tuesday night fire
The Parkersburg Brewing Company has been operating at 75 percent capacity since Gov. Justice...
Parkersburg restaurant says they do not need vaccine earlier than others
Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect arrested

Latest News

Forecast for February 25th
Forecast for February 25th
Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 2/25/21
Costco is raising its minimum wage.
Costco boosts minimum wage to $16
The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
Group asks Supreme Court justices to ban use of race in college admissions
Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural...
Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Granholm as energy secretary