American Pickers returning to West Virginia

courtesy: Cineflix Productions/History Channel
courtesy: Cineflix Productions/History Channel(KNOE)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The History Channel series American Pickers is returning to West Virginia. The series follows antique collectors who travel around the country selecting antique items and collectibles for resale, for their clients, and for their own collections.

The series is currently looking for West Virginians who have unique items that they feel could be featured on the series.

In particular, they are searching for residents who have large collections of antique items that the collectors could spend time looking through. They will be visiting the state in April.

Those who feel their collections could be a good match for the show are asked to send their name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, or to call (855) OLD-RUST.

Additional information about the series can be found on its website.

