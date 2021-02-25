Boil water advisory to be issued in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - City of Marietta Water customers who reside on Alderman Street, Fay Ave., Sheldon Avenue, Broughton Ave., Patton Street, and Double Tree Complex will have water service interrupted Thursday, February 25 due to emergency repairs on a six-inch main. After water service is restored customers will be on a recommended boil advisory.

The advisory will be in effect until the City of Marietta announces its cancellation.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.