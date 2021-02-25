Advertisement

Boil water advisory to be issued in Marietta

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue...
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue between E. 9th Street and E. 8th Street.(AP)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - City of Marietta Water customers who reside on Alderman Street, Fay Ave., Sheldon Avenue, Broughton Ave., Patton Street, and Double Tree Complex will have water service interrupted Thursday, February 25 due to emergency repairs on a six-inch main. After water service is restored customers will be on a recommended boil advisory.

The advisory will be in effect until the City of Marietta announces its cancellation.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Bush (left), Brian Sidwell (center), and Christopher Allman (right)
Several arrests made in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Crash
Minor injuries reported in head-on collision on Route 68
Damage to the duplex on Seventh Street in Marietta.
Duplex damaged by Tuesday night fire
The Parkersburg Brewing Company has been operating at 75 percent capacity since Gov. Justice...
Parkersburg restaurant says they do not need vaccine earlier than others
Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect arrested

Latest News

Forecast for February 25th
Forecast for February 25th
Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 2/25/21
The Start Westward Project will give a facelift to Muskingum Park
City of Marietta makes progress on Start Westward Project
The event is set for April 17th
Parkersburg Fishing Derby to make return after 2020 cancellation