Cars line up for COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Parkersburg

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Cars were lined up down Route 47 near West Virginia University at Parkersburg for Thursday’s vaccine clinic, which drew more traffic than any vaccine clinic they’ve had so far.

The clinic was pushed to Thursday after it was initially scheduled for February 18, but due to inclement weather, it was pushed to Thursday.

Those that were supposed to be at Thursday’s clinic were people that had appointments from February 18. Those who had clinics scheduled for Thursday, were asked to come at the same appointment time for Friday’s clinic, also at WVUP’s Early Learning Center.

The traffic was likely due to confusion in residents and when their appointment was scheduled.

Thursday’s appointment was for people getting their first dose of the vaccine, and for some, getting the second dose.

Friday’s clinic is specifically for people getting their second dose of the vaccine.

