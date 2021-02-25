Advertisement

City of Marietta makes progress on Start Westward Project

By Jesse Wharff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The City of Marietta is making strides toward beginning their Start Westward project that has been in the works for several years.

The project includes restoring or replacing the Start Westward Monument in Muskingum Park and renovating the park and area around it.

Some of the improvements include widening and repaving the bike path, adding historic lighting to front street, making the gazebo handicap accessible, and rehabilitation of the river landing.

The committee for the project is still deciding if they will restore the current Start Westward Monument or replace it with a new bronze statue that Mayor Josh Schlicher says “will last for centuries”.

Construction is currently scheduled to begin in Fall of 2021.

