Advertisement

Costco boosts minimum wage to $16

Costco is raising its minimum wage.
Costco is raising its minimum wage.(Source: WAFF/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Costco workers will soon be making more money.

The wholesale chain is raising its starting rate for hourly workers at its U.S. locations to $16 an hour.

The pay hike should take effect next week.

Costco’s CEO announced the move at a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Thursday.

The chain has around 180,000 employees in the U.S., and 90 percent of them work hourly.

This comes as Democrats in Congress try to rally support for increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Bush (left), Brian Sidwell (center), and Christopher Allman (right)
Several arrests made in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Crash
Minor injuries reported in head-on collision on Route 68
Damage to the duplex on Seventh Street in Marietta.
Duplex damaged by Tuesday night fire
The Parkersburg Brewing Company has been operating at 75 percent capacity since Gov. Justice...
Parkersburg restaurant says they do not need vaccine earlier than others
Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect arrested

Latest News

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen
FILE - Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Game on, again: GameStop surges and no one truly knows why
WVUP announces its Women’s History Month celebration
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Ties with Saudis at stake as US releases findings on killing
courtesy: Cineflix Productions/History Channel
American Pickers returning to West Virginia