Cyclones upset WVU women

18th ranked West Virginia falls to Iowa State 85-68
(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Ashley Joens scored 20 points, Lexi Donarski and Kristin Scott added 18 each, and Iowa State pulled away from No. 18 West Virginia for a 85-68 victory.

Emily Ryan added 13 points for the Cyclones, who went 13 of 27 from 3-point range and 14 of 14 from the foul line for the highest point total allowed by the Mountaineers this season.

Ryan added nine assists, giving her an ISU freshman record of 137 this year.

Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 points for West Virginia, which was without starting point guard Madison Smith because of a hamstring injury that will keep her out at least until the postseason.

