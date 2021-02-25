Advertisement

Downtown PKB announces Spirit of Downtown winners and Winterfest Royalty

Pictured from left to right: Parkersburg Winterfest Queen: Amelia Williams Parkersburg Winterfest Teen: Abby Anderson Parkersburg Winterfest Miss: Kellsi Anderson Parkesburg Winterfest Pre-Teen: Aeriana Nicolai Downtown PKB Executive Director: Wendy Shriver ​​(Downtown PKB)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB held their annual board of directors meeting on Wednesday virtually on Zoom and Facebook Live.

Following a brief business meeting, Wendy Shriver, executive director, reviewed accomplishments from 2020 and plans for this year. They also presented their annual Spirit of Downtown awards. The winners of these awards included:

  • The Spirit of Downtown Person of the Year (sponsored by WVU Parkersburg), Jessie Siefert from the Parkersburg Art Center
  • The Spirit of Downtown Business of the Year (sponsored by Peoples Bank), Wood County Society Artbeat Studio
  • The Spirit of Downtown Curb Appeal Award (sponsored by the City of Parkersburg), the WV State Office building at 5th and Avery Street

The meeting wrapped up with the introduction and crowning of the Parkersburg Winterfest Royalty:

  • Pre-Teen: Aeriana Nicolai
  • Teen: Abby Anderson
  • Miss: Kellsi Anderson
  • Queen: Amelia Williams

The Winterfest Royalty will spend the year being ambassadors for Downtown PKB and promoting events and activities.

