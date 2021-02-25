Downtown PKB announces Spirit of Downtown winners and Winterfest Royalty

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB held their annual board of directors meeting on Wednesday virtually on Zoom and Facebook Live.

Following a brief business meeting, Wendy Shriver, executive director, reviewed accomplishments from 2020 and plans for this year. They also presented their annual Spirit of Downtown awards. The winners of these awards included:

The Spirit of Downtown Person of the Year (sponsored by WVU Parkersburg), Jessie Siefert from the Parkersburg Art Center

The Spirit of Downtown Business of the Year (sponsored by Peoples Bank), Wood County Society Artbeat Studio

The Spirit of Downtown Curb Appeal Award (sponsored by the City of Parkersburg), the WV State Office building at 5th and Avery Street

The meeting wrapped up with the introduction and crowning of the Parkersburg Winterfest Royalty:

Pre-Teen: Aeriana Nicolai

Teen: Abby Anderson

Miss: Kellsi Anderson

Queen: Amelia Williams

The Winterfest Royalty will spend the year being ambassadors for Downtown PKB and promoting events and activities.

