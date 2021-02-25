Advertisement

Local elected officials watching vote on stimulus package

This week the US House Budget Committee is expected to move President Biden's stimulus package to the floor.
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The president of the Wood County Commission is among those watching the progress of the latest stimulus package through Congress.

Discussion about the stimulus plan-and what is and isn’t in it-came as a representative of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s office met with the commission Thursday.

Commissioner Blair Couch is West Virginia’s representative to the National Association of Counties.

He’s concerned there are some staples of the local and state economy, such as tourism, that so far have not been eligible for federal CARES act money.

”The convention and visitors bureau didn’t qualify for CARES act funding,” Couch said. “The museums, the arts, a lot of places didn’t qualify. We hate to lose them. A lot of businesses qualified for the PPP and other small loans, but it won’t last.”

The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Friday on a stimulus package that currently includes an increase to $15 an hour in the federal minimum wage.

As currently proposed, the Democrat-backed plan contains other things Republicans oppose as not related to the nation’s economic recovery.

